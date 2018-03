房产描述

Imagine living close to the beach in a 2 story townhome with 2 spacious bedrooms. The main level has a fireplace and a grand space to create your vision. The kitchen has a large pantry. There is also a powder room on the main level. The bedrooms are upstairs and have generous closet space.There are 2 assigned parking spots in the garage. Close to and stroll to 3rd Street Promenade Montana Avenue schools bluffs and the beach.Building is very well maintained and the location is ideal