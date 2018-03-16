高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Arcadia, CA, United States - ¥15,762,972
免费询盘

Arcadia, CA, 91006 - United States

1838 N Santa Anita Ave

约¥15,762,972
原货币价格 $2,488,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3874
    平方英尺 (10343.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Sensational new construction contemporary home in coveted North Arcadia seamlessly blends indoor outdoor flow with amazing comfort and style. Nearly 4000sft home currently functions as a 3bd/4ba home but is designed for an easy transition to 4bd/5ba with a main level ensuite bedroom. The oversized living space features amazing light and soaring ceilings. The extended living area could also double as a showroom for a prized car. The massive open kitchen features an amazing chef's island custom Italian cabinets and high end Jenn Air appliances and built in fridge. The kitchen flows to a second living space with vaulted ceilings and panoramic folding doors that seamless connect the indoor living space with the lush backyard with patio and sparkling pool. Upstairs features a bonus loft space and 3 ensuite bedrooms including an impressive master with deluxe marble lined bathroom. This versatile modern masterpiece is presents an amazing opportunity for a lucky buyer.

MLS ID: 17282412

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Butler
424.202.3200

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Butler
424.202.3200

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_