1838 N Santa Anita Ave

房产描述

Sensational new construction contemporary home in coveted North Arcadia seamlessly blends indoor outdoor flow with amazing comfort and style. Nearly 4000sft home currently functions as a 3bd/4ba home but is designed for an easy transition to 4bd/5ba with a main level ensuite bedroom. The oversized living space features amazing light and soaring ceilings. The extended living area could also double as a showroom for a prized car. The massive open kitchen features an amazing chef's island custom Italian cabinets and high end Jenn Air appliances and built in fridge. The kitchen flows to a second living space with vaulted ceilings and panoramic folding doors that seamless connect the indoor living space with the lush backyard with patio and sparkling pool. Upstairs features a bonus loft space and 3 ensuite bedrooms including an impressive master with deluxe marble lined bathroom. This versatile modern masterpiece is presents an amazing opportunity for a lucky buyer.