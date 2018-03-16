1807 Dewey St

房产描述

Once a private gate swings open you enter an oasis The kitchen/great room has concrete floors a large counter and room for a table chairs or sitting area. The main public room is adjacent to a deck above the garage which can be accessed thru french doors. The views from the deck are sensational. There are 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms. The master has a HUGE closet a sitting area that leads to a private balcony. The room is generous in size and the Master Bath has a separate tub and shower. Across the street is a golf course and a walking path. Close proximity to Venice Ocean Park Blvd.