在售 - Santa Monica, CA, United States - ¥13,938,320
免费询盘

Santa Monica, CA, 90405 - United States

1807 Dewey St

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2228
    平方英尺 (7655.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Once a private gate swings open you enter an oasis The kitchen/great room has concrete floors a large counter and room for a table chairs or sitting area. The main public room is adjacent to a deck above the garage which can be accessed thru french doors. The views from the deck are sensational. There are 3 bedrooms and the master bedroom is separate from the other two bedrooms. The master has a HUGE closet a sitting area that leads to a private balcony. The room is generous in size and the Master Bath has a separate tub and shower. Across the street is a golf course and a walking path. Close proximity to Venice Ocean Park Blvd.

MLS ID: 17289912

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ellen Conrad
424.203.1800

