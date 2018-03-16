高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - La Quinta, CA, United States - ¥20,888,473
免费询盘

La Quinta, CA, 92253 - United States

79251 S Tom Fazio Ln

约¥20,888,473
原货币价格 $3,297,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7457
    平方英尺 (30492.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Welcome to the MOST PRIVATE Golf Estate at The Quarry. This slice of heaven is perched above two ponds on the 4th hole of the short course advantageously positioned to offer the most dramatic views of the city lights and beyond. 4 bed / 6 bath three separate guest suites with patios subterranean wine cellar sophisticated 2 story study delightful roof deck 4 fireplaces 4 car garage. Gated entry with water feature leads to the grand entrance to the great room. Fire place and vaulted ceiling punctuated by large sky lights & private bar flowing to the authentic European terrace offering entertainment areas next to the pool spa & fire pit. Truly unmatched property that creatively embraces nature enhanced by a true indoor/outdoor international experience using only the finest in hand carved stone vessels and baths granite and marble custom windows that filter light perfectly appliances and only the finest in fittings hardware & mechanics. Offered furnished per inventory.

MLS ID: 17291340

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Josh Reef
310.595.3888

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Josh Reef
310.595.3888

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_