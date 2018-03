Situated on a secluded half acre in one of the last bucolic locations south of the highway, this renovated cottage includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open living room/dining area with cathedral ceiling and skylights, a brick fireplace and an updated kitchen. Located just a short distance to Ocean Beaches and farmstands, this property features a heated pool, blue stone patio, a separate accessory structure, lush landscaping and ample room to expand up to 4,090 sq ft!