在售 - Montauk, NY, United States - ¥39,914,280
免费询盘

Montauk, NY, 11954 - United States

56 Second House Road

约¥39,914,280
原货币价格 $6,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 12
    卧室
  • 12
    浴室 (12 全卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺 (1.72 平方英尺)

房产描述

56 Second House Road, Montauk. This unique property consists of 1.72 acres, three cottages, plus one unit with ten efficiences, swimming pool and small dock. Property has potential for three building lots or co-op usage. *Exclusive*Fort Pond Lodge. Unit 1 2 separate 2 bed, 1 bath cottage oil hot water, kitchen. Duplex- has 2 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen each. Main bldg- apartment #1 and #2 are combined 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. Units # 3, 4, 5, 6 7 are all 1 bedroom, 1 bath with kitchen. Units # 8, 9 10 are all studio apartments with kitchen, 1 bath, electric heat and wall units.

MLS ID: 16008

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Corcoran Group
代理经纪:
Helen Stubbmann
631-899-0412

