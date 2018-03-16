32 Bay Inlet Road

房产描述

Spectacular water views, stunning sunsets and a long stretch of sandy beachfront is the setting for this legendary home on Gardiners Bay in East Hampton. Truly innovative in 1975, the futuristic design has now come of age. A wide open floor plan with a floating staircase are some of the existing features now prevailing in modern architecture. A seaside chef's kitchen with center island grill and wrap around bar serves the fresh catch of the day to multi-level decks on the beach. The vast living area w/stone fireplace, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass capture the beauty of the natural environment from this perfectly placed contemporary home. A two car garage, a full basement and a potential for expansion encourage the evolution of this special property. Private marina is within close reach of your doorstep.