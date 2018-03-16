高端地产新闻
在售 - East Hampton, United States - ¥30,094,100
East Hampton, 11937 - United States

32 Bay Inlet Road

约¥30,094,100
原货币价格 $4,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3593
    平方英尺 (0.5 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular water views, stunning sunsets and a long stretch of sandy beachfront is the setting for this legendary home on Gardiners Bay in East Hampton. Truly innovative in 1975, the futuristic design has now come of age. A wide open floor plan with a floating staircase are some of the existing features now prevailing in modern architecture. A seaside chef's kitchen with center island grill and wrap around bar serves the fresh catch of the day to multi-level decks on the beach. The vast living area w/stone fireplace, soaring ceilings, and walls of glass capture the beauty of the natural environment from this perfectly placed contemporary home. A two car garage, a full basement and a potential for expansion encourage the evolution of this special property. Private marina is within close reach of your doorstep.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 15777

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
Karen A. Benvenuto
631-903-6107
代理经纪:
Stanley J. Esposito
631-267-7122

