在售 - Palm Beach, United States - ¥88,064,840
Palm Beach, 33480 - United States

125 Via Del Lago

约¥88,064,840
原货币价格 $13,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (8 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 12641
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

This 1928 Marion Sims Wyeth designed landmark home is located in the estate section on a 38,943 sf lot, only two houses from the ocean. The house is comprised of 8 bedrooms, 8 baths and 2 half baths which totals 12,641 sf. The ceiling height in the living room is over 25' with beautiful stenciled Pecky Cypress which adds to the allure of this authentic Mediterranean estate. Interiors features include 3 fireplaces, an elevator, separate guest house, sauna, wine cellar, full house generator, cooling tower, deeded beach access and much more. The oversized landscaped lot and gardens were designed by Mario Nivera.

上市日期: 2017年11月14日

MLS ID: 2000138591

联系方式

分部：
Brown Harris Stevens
代理经纪:
A. Whitney McGurk
561-805-5059
代理经纪:
Liza Pulitzer
561-805-5040

联系方式

