125 Via Del Lago

房产描述

This 1928 Marion Sims Wyeth designed landmark home is located in the estate section on a 38,943 sf lot, only two houses from the ocean. The house is comprised of 8 bedrooms, 8 baths and 2 half baths which totals 12,641 sf. The ceiling height in the living room is over 25' with beautiful stenciled Pecky Cypress which adds to the allure of this authentic Mediterranean estate. Interiors features include 3 fireplaces, an elevator, separate guest house, sauna, wine cellar, full house generator, cooling tower, deeded beach access and much more. The oversized landscaped lot and gardens were designed by Mario Nivera.