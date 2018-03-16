高端地产新闻
在售 - Shoreham, VT, United States - ¥22,174,600
Shoreham, VT, 05770 - United States

832 Witherell Road

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 524.87
    英亩

房产描述

Sentinel Pine Orchards, on 524+/- acres, provides an exceptional opportunity to purchase one of the largest apple orchards in the Champlain Valley with 1,345’ of Lake Champlain frontage, a modern controlled atmosphere cold storage facility and an up-to-date packing facility. The ideal growing conditions in the Champlain Valley (NY and VT) - with fertile land and temperatures moderated by Lake Champlain - has allowed this region to become one of the largest apple producers in New England, yielding high-quality fruit for the fresh market.

上市日期: 2017年10月31日

MLS ID: VT0811

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Story Jenks
802-238-1332

联系方式

周边设施

