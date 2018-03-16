高端地产新闻
在售 - Encinitas, CA, United States - ¥8,204,602
Encinitas, CA, 92024 - United States

3788 Manchester Ave 262-073-31-00

约¥8,204,602
原货币价格 $1,295,000
土地

详情

  • 3.48
    英亩

房产描述

Blending the Coast with Country begins with this one of a kind 3.48 acre parcel minutes to Cardiff beach and offering stunning back country views. Plans included for 5829esf Modern Farmhouse design main house and 1928esf guest house. Well on property, windmill, horses allowed, 3 out-buildings include barns and former blacksmith shop. Biological, soils, geo-tech and archaeology reports completed. Portion of the site is located in the floodplain/floodway.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 170059821

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Danielle Short
8587596502

联系方式

_