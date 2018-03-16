3788 Manchester Ave 262-073-31-00

Blending the Coast with Country begins with this one of a kind 3.48 acre parcel minutes to Cardiff beach and offering stunning back country views. Plans included for 5829esf Modern Farmhouse design main house and 1928esf guest house. Well on property, windmill, horses allowed, 3 out-buildings include barns and former blacksmith shop. Biological, soils, geo-tech and archaeology reports completed. Portion of the site is located in the floodplain/floodway.



