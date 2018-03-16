高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Naples, FL, United States - ¥10,707,164
Naples, FL, 34109 - United States

9179 The Ln

约¥10,707,164
原货币价格 $1,690,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5545
    平方英尺 (0.94 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to The Lane in Quail Woods Estates. This immaculate home was recently updated with high-end finishes and offers the utmost in comfort and elegance. Situated on almost a full acre of manicured lawn with indoor/outdoor entertaining at it's finest. The large circular drive, impressive stone fountain and soaring solid wood and iron doors welcome you to this magnificent residence. Offering 5 bedrooms, den, family game room and 4 full baths, this estate features only the finest details throughout. Adorned with travertine floors, a large gourmet kitchen, exclusive stone detailing and soaring ceilings, it is perfect for year round living or as a seasonal retreat. Pocketing glass doors open to a tropical loggia and garden pool with waterfall and spa. The outdoor space is an oasis for family and friends; a memory making venue for sure. Worry free ownership as quarterly dues are only $825 and cover lawn and land maintenance. This great Naples location is only 4 miles to Vanderbilt Beach and convenient to all that Naples has to offer!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217071023

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Marianna Foggin
2399195266

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
