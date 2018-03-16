高端地产新闻
在售 - Michigan City, IN, United States - ¥13,621,540
Michigan City, IN, 46360 - United States

3121 Lake Shore Drive

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6710
    平方英尺 (0.33 英亩)

房产描述

Classic Duneland Beach home is finally on the market. Timeless design and architectural lines throughout this stunning and warm home that's built with today's layout and desired features. Wide hardwood plank floors, newer bathrooms and wonderfully oversized bedrooms. Stunning master suite with huge walk in cedar closet and spa like bathroom with an additional 3 bedrooms. Kitchen, living room, family room, dining room, sun room and office on the main floor and plenty of room for guests in the lower level with an additionally wonderful game room. Situated on 120' of bluff on beautiful Duneland Beach, this home features lake views from most rooms. Your dream home is finally here.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 425631

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Line Mullins
2694693950

