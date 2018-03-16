高端地产新闻
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥27,800,612
Honolulu, HI, 96822 - United States

3692, 94, 95, 98 Woodlawn Terrace Place

约¥27,800,612
原货币价格 $4,388,000
土地

房产描述

NEW PRICE!! Imagine owning the entire end of the road & creating your own Estate! A total of four separate lots, two houses & detached workshop included. Directly abutting State preservation land, you feel as though you're in another world, so secluded, but just minutes to Manoa Town & only 6 miles to Waikiki beaches & shopping. Amazing tropical fruit & flower trees, this can be your own self sustaining refuge. Stunning ocean, sparkling city lights, colorful rainbows w/ lush mountain views are forever yours. Includes TMK parcels 16, 17, 18 & 19. Potential for up to 6 salable units. Two single family, Two CPR'd single family & Two CPR attached. Some opportunities come along once in life, don't let this one slip by. Do not trespass onto property/ tenant occupied. Call for appointment.

MLS ID: 201724529

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
James E. Lewis
8087321414

