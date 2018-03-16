房产描述

Living at 185 Rajadamri brings you inside an exclusive community comprising the city's business and opinion leaders, sharing a truly special location from which to create your own legacy. Beginning with the private gates that usher a sense of calm as you enter the property, through to an outstanding array of facilities, each resident enjoys the privileges of privacy, security and luxurious living.Bringing a level of refinement and sophistication unmatched in the capital today, 185 Rajadamri holds the mantle of Bangkok's most sought after address, giving you the canvas to pursue your passions.Surrounded by leading hotels, dining and shopping, each day ushers in a sense of adventure. As the ultimate location for a green and healthy lifestyle - whether it's a round of golf on the RBSC course or Qi Gong in Lumpini Park at dawn - wellness and vitality are just steps away.Ratchadamri's residential enclave, between Ratchaprasong and Rama IV, is where Thailand's first families, successful artists, and business leaders call home.Now is your opportunity to join them.