3785 Punahele Road, Princeville, Hi, 96722

房产描述

PRINCEVILLE BLUFF W STUNNING OCEAN, SUNRISE AND SUNSET VISTAS. NEW CONSTRUCTION OF HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS WILL DELIGHT THE DISCRIMINATING BUYER....

3 Bed / 3.5 Ba, 3,270 sq ft

TVR (Legal Vacation Rental)

Ocean Views

Makana Mountain (Bali Hai) Views

Open Floor Plan lets the Tradewinds blow through

Situated on a cul-de-sac

3-car garage

Gazebo with magnificent ocean view

Watch sunrise and sunset from lanais

Ipe Hardwood

Smart Home with ability to control lights, A/C, security, garage doors and locks from your smart phone

Spa-style Master Bathroom

Wolf, Bosch & Sub-Zero Appliances

Whale watching

Kitchen designed specifically for entertaining and having a view of the ocean while cooking

Steps from Queens Bath trail and short distances to St Regis, Hanalei Bay Resort, Makai Golf Course, world-famous Hanalei Bay and Anini Beach, the largest continuous coral reef in the islands