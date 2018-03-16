3785 Punahele Road, Princeville, Hi, 96722

PRINCEVILLE BLUFF W STUNNING OCEAN, SUNRISE AND SUNSET VISTAS. NEW CONSTRUCTION OF HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS WILL DELIGHT THE DISCRIMINATING BUYER.... 3 Bed / 3.5 Ba, 3,270 sq ft TVR (Legal Vacation Rental) Ocean Views Makana Mountain (Bali Hai) Views Open Floor Plan lets the Tradewinds blow through Situated on a cul-de-sac 3-car garage Gazebo with magnificent ocean view Watch sunrise and sunset from lanais Ipe Hardwood Smart Home with ability to control lights, A/C, security, garage doors and locks from your smart phone Spa-style Master Bathroom Wolf, Bosch & Sub-Zero Appliances Whale watching Kitchen designed specifically for entertaining and having a view of the ocean while cooking Steps from Queens Bath trail and short distances to St Regis, Hanalei Bay Resort, Makai Golf Course, world-famous Hanalei Bay and Anini Beach, the largest continuous coral reef in the islands