在售 - Princeville, United States - ¥19,006,793
Princeville, 96722 - United States

3785 Punahele Road, Princeville, Hi, 96722

约¥19,006,793
原货币价格 $2,999,999
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3270
    平方英尺 (0.29 英亩)

房产描述

PRINCEVILLE BLUFF W STUNNING OCEAN, SUNRISE AND SUNSET VISTAS. NEW CONSTRUCTION OF HIGHEST QUALITY MATERIALS WILL DELIGHT THE DISCRIMINATING BUYER....
3 Bed / 3.5 Ba, 3,270 sq ft
TVR (Legal Vacation Rental)
Ocean Views
Makana Mountain (Bali Hai) Views
Open Floor Plan lets the Tradewinds blow through
Situated on a cul-de-sac
3-car garage
Gazebo with magnificent ocean view
Watch sunrise and sunset from lanais
Ipe Hardwood
Smart Home with ability to control lights, A/C, security, garage doors and locks from your smart phone
Spa-style Master Bathroom
Wolf, Bosch & Sub-Zero Appliances
Whale watching
Kitchen designed specifically for entertaining and having a view of the ocean while cooking
Steps from Queens Bath trail and short distances to St Regis, Hanalei Bay Resort, Makai Golf Course, world-famous Hanalei Bay and Anini Beach, the largest continuous coral reef in the islands

MLS ID: F1711230640700024

联系方式

分部：
Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers
代理经纪:
Roberta Haas
(808) 826-7088

