在售 - Bennebroek, Netherlands - ¥11,736,954
Bennebroek, 2121AC - Netherlands

Rijksstraatweg 71

约¥11,736,954
原货币价格 $1,852,540
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 2464
    平方英尺 (0.06 英亩)

房产描述

Detached villa designed in the Amsterdam school style by architect Jan Gratama in 1918, also a Municipal Monument, with first class materials and almost fully restored and adapted in style to modern requirements in terms of comfort and safety.

The building volume is situated on a slightly hilly and very private 1,885 m² lot, with the volume feeling larger due of the large overhang of the roof surface. The house features a practical and logical routing for a standard family and is symmetrical in design. There is also a garage and carport of approx. 37 m² on the north side, which is currently also partly in use as a photo studio.

Cellar: Surface area 30 m², consisting of washing-drying room, climate-controlled wine cellar, boiler room, and storage room.

Ground floor: Covered entrance, spacious hall 6m² with wardrobe, guest toilet with fountain, 19 m² dining room, doors to the terrace on the east side with pergola and a modern spacious living kitchen at the rear with a 5-burner gas stove plus stir-fry burner, steam oven, hot-air oven, dishwasher, extraction hood, and a cooking island, as well as a second entrance with access to the terrace on the south side, also a 24m² office with bay window that is equipped with highly insulating glazing, with behind it, on the north-east side, a 10m² guest room with shower and washbasin – previously used together as a master bedroom with adjacent bathroom –, and on the south-east side is the spacious 42 m² living room with bay window and fireplace, where a second door provides access to a partly enclosed terrace on the west side.

1st Floor: 12 m² landing, toilet room with unique size and dimensions and fountain, 8 m² bathroom with deep bathtub, washbasin with Corian top and double sink, walk-in shower and electric floor heating, 19 m² bedroom with 11 m² balcony on the north side, 12 m² bedroom, 8 m² children’s room/Games-TV room, 17 m² bedroom with 11 m² balcony on the south side, 2nd bathroom with washbasin and corner shower.

General:

- Lot size: 1,885 m².
- Gross building volume: 1,015 m³.
- Living area: 229 m².
- Heating: Remeha 2016 with Evohome system throughout entire house.
- Hot water supply: Gas boiler Daaldrop 1993, revised in 2010.
- Equipped with double glazing, hood and cavity insulation.
- Entire ground floor features smoked oak whale bone flooring.
- Extensive alarm system.
- Features copper rainwater drains.
- Garden irrigation system through water network.
- Outdoor painting 2013.
- Indoor painting 2016.
- Private driveway for multiple cars, spacious garage and carport.
- Municipal Monument, which means subsidies for major maintenance may be possible.
- Extensive brochure on request.
- Delivery in consultation.
- More than worth a viewing!

MLS ID: F1711230028700008

