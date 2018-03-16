33910 - France

房产描述

Superb property of 2.20 Ha located 10 minutes from Libourne, with a charming house of 300m2 with 4 bedrooms, 2 offices and 4 bathrooms. In addition, there is a garage, a carport, a parking and 4 boxes for horses. The well-kept park surrounds the property providing a tranquil space to unwind. And a pretty pond only adds to the charm. The true charm of this house is the indoor swimming pool and spa, which has access from both the inside and the garden. Outside, there is a large terrace, as well as a summer kitchen, boiler room, a pond, a garage and a shelter for vehicles.