在售 - Libourne, France - ¥19,757,099
Libourne, 33500 - France

约¥19,757,099
原货币价格 $3,118,425
其他

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)

房产描述

An amazing castle of 600m² surrounded by a park of 30 hectares in a peaceful and private location. One of the famous properties of the region, the Chateau is entirely renovated and has many original features. The property is comprised of 5 suites, 2 reception rooms, 1 dining room, and 2 kitchens . There is also a summer kitchen opening onto the terrace ,an office and a beautiful stone inner courtyard overlooking the park and the Dordogne. This property has many outbuildings. The elegant charm of the property is obvious on arrival - testament to the tasteful decor. The property also includes a 150m2 renovated guest house with 2 bedrooms, a 100m2 caretaker's cottage, as well as a charming C18th barn of around about 200m ².

MLS ID: F1711230247700002

联系方式

分部：
Maxwell-Baynes
代理经纪:
Jean-Christophe Servant
+33 (0)6 11 89 79 95

周边设施

周边设施
_