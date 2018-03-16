Libourne, 33500 - France

房产描述

An amazing castle of 600m² surrounded by a park of 30 hectares in a peaceful and private location. One of the famous properties of the region, the Chateau is entirely renovated and has many original features. The property is comprised of 5 suites, 2 reception rooms, 1 dining room, and 2 kitchens . There is also a summer kitchen opening onto the terrace ,an office and a beautiful stone inner courtyard overlooking the park and the Dordogne. This property has many outbuildings. The elegant charm of the property is obvious on arrival - testament to the tasteful decor. The property also includes a 150m2 renovated guest house with 2 bedrooms, a 100m2 caretaker's cottage, as well as a charming C18th barn of around about 200m ².