在售 - Boca Grande, United States - ¥28,193,420
免费询盘

Boca Grande, 33921 - United States

10000 Gasparilla Pass Blvd

约¥28,193,420
原货币价格 $4,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8438
    平方英尺 (0.37 英亩)

房产描述

Whether you’re entertaining in style or lounging poolside with loved ones, you will find every luxurious element you need for a life well lived. Nestled on the exclusive North Shore of Boca Grande, where the most stunning and secluded beaches are found, the custom-designed property is at once breathtaking and welcoming. Rich textures and hand-crafted finishes, from wood and marble to custom cabinetry and window treatments, fuse beautifully throughout the over 8,000 square feet of space. Many exquisite vantage points sweep over Lake Gasparilla and the private pool area. Featured are 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, a powder room, gourmet kitchen with butler’s pantry, elevator, exercise area, custom bar with wine room and a generous 4-car garage. The owner’s retreat is a place you will long to relax in, and includes a sitting area, custom closets, and lavish bath. Outdoor areas incorporate incredible balconies, lush landscaping, a heated pool and spa, custom shower and kitchen surrounded by fabulous alfresco entertaining areas. Deeded access to the exceptional North Shore beach provides the opportunity for kayaking, sunset walks, shelling and all the area has to offer.

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: F1711230028700004

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Melissa Csank
941.855.1347

周边设施

