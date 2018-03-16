1155 N Gulfstream Ave #305

房产描述

If not metropolitan, then cosmopolitan. The VUE. The VIEW! Move in for Season and enjoy majestic sunsets from one of the only sections of the tower that faces to the West and South. The “E” stack at the VUE is one of the best in the entire building. With gorgeous views over Sarasota Bay and Golden Gate Point, as well as the expansive pool from your living, dining, kitchen and master suite, this residence is one of the best available in all of Sarasota. The views are spectacular and go for miles! Walk the bridge to Lido Key. Walk downtown to one of the many amazing restaurants on Main St and then enjoy an opera. Return from a day at the beach or the nightlife downtown to your new, sleek and modern residence. With gorgeous finishes that flow from the porcelain tile to the floor to ceiling glass out to your private terrace, living here is a treat. With a split floor plan, you can relax in your master suite overlooking the Bay while on the other side of the residence your guests check out who’s checking in at the Westin. Relax by the pool or stroll over to the Westin and experience the Sarasota skyline from the roof top bar and restaurant. On the weekend walk over to the Marina and rent a boat to hit the open waters. Sarasota has it all, and you can be a part of it right now!