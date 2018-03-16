高端地产新闻
在售 - Cutler Bay, United States - ¥8,869,840
Cutler Bay, 33157 - United States

19399 Sw 80 Ct

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5740
    平方英尺 (0.51 英亩)

房产描述

Situated on an oversized lot in the esteemed Cutler Cay gated community, this exquisite estate exemplifies both luxury and grandeur. The elegant home features a tremendous grand entry with stunning custom designed marble and onyx flooring. Volume ceilings and an open layout highlight sprawling entertainment areas that extend to the fully- equipped outdoor space. The heated pool with multi-color lighting options, features a jacuzzi as well as an extraordinary wet bar. The tremendous eat-in kitchen features a wine cooler, onyx countertops and 6- gas burner stove. Elevated hedges surround the property, giving this home optimal privacy and seclusion. Additional features include a gas fireplace, security system, generator, and a natural stone walkway that extends through the private garden.

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: F1711222038700007

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
Judy Zeder, P.A.
305-613-5550

周边设施

周边设施
