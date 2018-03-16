高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Miami Beach, United States - ¥33,230,222
免费询盘

Miami Beach, 33139 - United States

1000 S Pointe Dr, Unit 2802

约¥33,230,222
原货币价格 $5,245,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2618
    平方英尺

房产描述

One of a kind unit Completely remodeled and professionally finished by renown 'Design Solutions' Brazilian Designers and Architects. Only finished 2 years ago and hardly lived in. This water facing unit has unparalleled views with $1M spent in upgrades! Spacious flow through floor plan unit offers two terraces, 3 full bedrooms and 3 ensuite bathrooms, Top of the line Appliances and Miacucina Kitchen. Mesmerizing views of the Ocean, Bay, Downtown and Miami Beach skylines. You won't find another unit quite like this!

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: F1711222038700006

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
David Siddons, LLC
305-508-0899

联系方式

分部：
EWM Realty International
代理经纪:
David Siddons, LLC
305-508-0899

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_