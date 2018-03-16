1511 Bath St

房产描述

Appealing 10 unit apt building restricted as housing for senior citizens, low-moderate, & low income. Highly desired downtown location just above Micheltorena. Front building is 2 story Victorian extensively remodeled & upgraded. It's divided into (4) one bdrm w/2 units on each level. A detached 2 story back building built in 1986 consists of (6) one bdrm,(4) one car garages, common laundry & storage rm. 2 units on ground level & 4 walk-up units. 2 back units w/ small yard areas & 2 w/ small balconies. Property was approved as, & redeveloped as, senior housing for affordable low to low moderate income tenants in 1986 w/ some bonus density approval & mandatory rent guidelines by City of SB Community Development Dept. CC&Rs exist. City designated it as Historic Structure of Merit July 2017. 11 gas meters, 11 electric meters & one large +-75 gallon central water heater in each building. 6 units on City Section 8 Housing Authority, 2 units on County Section 8 Housing Authority.