Neuilly Sur Seine, 92200 - France

房产描述

This magnificent apartment offering 385 sqm of living space occupies the entire third floor of a luxury 1930’s building in Neuilly’s Maurice Barrès neighbourhood on the north-western edge of the capital. Fully south-facing and commanding a view over the woods, it includes a triple living/reception room with a fireplace, a kitchen with dining facilities and a pantry, five bedrooms each with a bathroom and including a master suite, and a laundry room. With several walk-in closets. The property benefits from an excellent floor plan and is exceptionally appointed. With a double lock-up garage and a cellar. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift, a door-entry code and an intercom. A 20 sqm studio apartment on the 6th floor may be acquired at extra cost (200 000€).