高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Neuilly Sur Seine, France - ¥46,319,752
免费询盘

Neuilly Sur Seine, 92200 - France

约¥46,319,752
原货币价格 $7,311,028
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4145
    平方英尺

房产描述

This magnificent apartment offering 385 sqm of living space occupies the entire third floor of a luxury 1930’s building in Neuilly’s Maurice Barrès neighbourhood on the north-western edge of the capital. Fully south-facing and commanding a view over the woods, it includes a triple living/reception room with a fireplace, a kitchen with dining facilities and a pantry, five bedrooms each with a bathroom and including a master suite, and a laundry room. With several walk-in closets. The property benefits from an excellent floor plan and is exceptionally appointed. With a double lock-up garage and a cellar. The building has a caretaker, and is equipped with a lift, a door-entry code and an intercom. A 20 sqm studio apartment on the 6th floor may be acquired at extra cost (200 000€).

MLS ID: F1711221839700022

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Neuilly
+33 (0)1 47 45 22 60

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Neuilly
+33 (0)1 47 45 22 60

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_