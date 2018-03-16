2431 High Mountain Road

房产描述

Lift is an intimate collection of ski-in, ski-out residences adjacent to the Sunrise chairlift and in the heart of the expanded, pedestrian neighborhood of new shops, restaurants, and gathering places in Canyons Village. Featuring a one-of-a-kind pool deck overlooking the Retreat ski-home trail, these mountain modern homes offer generous floor plans with open-concept design, large contemporary windows, and fireplace feature walls. An elevated residential experience, Lift is offered fully furnished and designed to make moving-in seamless and hassle free. Reverse engineered for experience first, you'll arrive off the mountain to your home and into a world of comfort. Amenities include an expansive pool deck, two hot tubs, firepit, cabanas, grilling area; a club room with TVs, pool table, kid and teen rooms; a fitness center with steam room; and owner gear lockers right off the ski trail. With its modern design character and innovative amenities, Lift is an amazing place to call home.