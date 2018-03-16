高端地产新闻
待售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥9,820,180
免费询盘

Lift Condominiums, Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

2431 High Mountain Road

约¥9,820,180
原货币价格 $1,550,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1884
    平方英尺

房产描述

Lift is an intimate collection of ski-in, ski-out residences adjacent to the Sunrise chairlift and in the heart of the expanded, pedestrian neighborhood of new shops, restaurants, and gathering places in Canyons Village. Featuring a one-of-a-kind pool deck overlooking the Retreat ski-home trail, these mountain modern homes offer generous floor plans with open-concept design, large contemporary windows, and fireplace feature walls. An elevated residential experience, Lift is offered fully furnished and designed to make moving-in seamless and hassle free. Reverse engineered for experience first, you'll arrive off the mountain to your home and into a world of comfort. Amenities include an expansive pool deck, two hot tubs, firepit, cabanas, grilling area; a club room with TVs, pool table, kid and teen rooms; a fitness center with steam room; and owner gear lockers right off the ski trail. With its modern design character and innovative amenities, Lift is an amazing place to call home.

房产特征

  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 草坪
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 有线卫星电视

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 11704634

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Utah Properties - SV
代理经纪:
Mark Rodeheaver
435-659-8993

