在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥53,820,922
Stein Eriksen Residences, Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

6762 Stein Circle

约¥53,820,922
原货币价格 $8,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (2 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 6715
    平方英尺

房产描述

Slope side serenity awaits you in this stunning new home designer furnished by Alder & Tweed. The quiet sophistication and refined palette bring the outside in, while offering exceptional spaces to gather with family and friends. Take in the abundant light and timeless mountain resort views from every room. The spacious gourmet kitchen, great room and dining room, 2 master suites, family room, decks, and patio with private hot tub and fire pit make entertaining a breeze. Gear up in your ski room with direct access to Deer Valley's Last Chance ski run. All this with Stein Eriksen Lodge's 5- star service and management. Exclusive on-site amenities include, indoor/outdoor pool, kids' splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, spa, fitness, ski/bike shop, valet, shuttle and more. Your amazing Deer Valley lifestyle starts here!

房产特征

  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 草坪
  • 有线卫星电视

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 11704640

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Utah Properties - SV
代理经纪:
Debbie Sexton
435-901-4065

