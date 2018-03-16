高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥9,028,230
Fairway Springs Ski And Golf Villas Condominiums, Park City, UT, 84098 - United States

4133 N Fairway Lane

约¥9,028,230
原货币价格 $1,425,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2140
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury units include vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and french doors, slate & hardwood floors, custom alder cabinets, granite countertops, Wolf, Sub-Zero and Asko appliances. Breath taking views of Park City, Fairway Springs has beautiful views of the Uinta Mountains directly and is surrounded by the 7th, 8th and 9th holes of the Canyons Golf course. this residence has private outdoor hot tub with every unit. Private Garage. Nightly rentals allowed. Extraordinary Furniture package included in sale.

房产特征

  • 景观
  • 报警系统
  • 草坪

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 11704590

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Utah Properties - SV
代理经纪:
Jeffery Lykes
435-901-2836

_