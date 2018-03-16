4133 N Fairway Lane

房产描述

Luxury units include vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and french doors, slate & hardwood floors, custom alder cabinets, granite countertops, Wolf, Sub-Zero and Asko appliances. Breath taking views of Park City, Fairway Springs has beautiful views of the Uinta Mountains directly and is surrounded by the 7th, 8th and 9th holes of the Canyons Golf course. this residence has private outdoor hot tub with every unit. Private Garage. Nightly rentals allowed. Extraordinary Furniture package included in sale.