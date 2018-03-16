高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Springfield Twp, PA, United States - ¥7,887,822
免费询盘

Not In Development, Springfield Twp, PA, 18036 - United States

2303 Hickory Lane

约¥7,887,822
原货币价格 $1,245,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5045
    平方英尺 (3.41 英亩)

房产描述

Location & Privacy! Close to everything the Lehigh Valley offers! Lake Nockamixon, Sands Casino & Golf Courses are minutes away! Quick access to I78/309/611 for commutes to Phila, NY & NJ. This meticulously-maintained home sets on a private 3.4 acres w/gorgeous views of Saucon Valley & Bucks County preserved land. The captivating architectural facade draws you inside to appreciate the 9-ft, Vaulted & Tray Ceilings, HW flrs, 2-sty Foyer, stone FP, radiant-heated BA tile flrs & 20 custom-organized closets. Watch the deer from the Brkfast Rm/Chef's Kitchen & the sunsets in the DR. For formal dinners & parties, the open floor plan can easily accommodate any situation. 2 Trex Decks for outdoor living. For fun & games, the 1762 sq ft Finished Basement is perfect for entertaining. The 2nd flr hosts a MBR w/2 prof-designed WalkIn Closets, Dressing Rm & a luxurious MBA. 3 more BRs - a Princess Suite shares a JackNJill BA w/BR2 & BR3 has BA en suite. 3-car garage. Horse-friendly. Outstanding!

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 汽油采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 景观
  • 拱形天花板
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 对讲机
  • 木制平台
  • 有线卫星电视
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年10月29日

MLS ID: 563727

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Fox & Roach-Coopersburg
代理经纪:
Richard Woodring

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Fox & Roach-Coopersburg
代理经纪:
Richard Woodring

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_