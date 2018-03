10 Brays Island Drive

房产描述

BE WOWED! BE INSPIRED! A STYLE THATâS FRESH & CONTEMPORARY! SUPER ATTENTION TO EVERY PRECISE DETAIL! GORGEOUS, 1ST CLASS LUXURY REMODEL, UNDER CONSTRUCTION, NEW EVERYTHING INCLUDING NEW WALLS, BASE, FRONT DOOR, STAIRCASE RAILING, QUARTZ WATERFALL ISLAND RESTYLED KITCHEN, NEW GOURMET SS APPLS, 3 SLEEK MARBLE ENTERTAINMENT WALLS WITH ULTRAMODERN FIREPLACES! GOLF FAIRWAY & STRIP VIEWS. OVERSIZE STAND ALONE CASITA. EAST FACING REAR YARD, BE DAZZLED!