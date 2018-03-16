358 S 9th Street

房产描述

2nd House from the Beach & New Construction! Not only can you hear the waves from inside this home but you can vividly see them crashing onto the beach! Custom designed and filled with upgrades, this 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has it all. The layout is ideal and there are 3 huge decks to soak up the sun and listen to the surf. The location is second to none as this new home almost sits on the sand. You can also walk to everything as it is in the midst of town and only a short walk to the beach, eateries and town. The home is currently under construction but safe to preview with advanced notice. This area of the island is high in elevation and this home is built above the new flood standards so your flood insurance will be very low but your level of enjoyment will be very high!