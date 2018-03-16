高端地产新闻
在售 - Long Beach Twp, NJ, United States - ¥6,962,824
免费询盘

Long Beach Twp, NJ, 08008 - United States

E 125 23rd Street

约¥6,962,824
原货币价格 $1,099,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.1
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

AS OF MARCH 1st, 2018, $27,250 FOR 5 WEEKS IN SUMMER RENTALS! Located just 4 houses from the beach, this immaculate, tastefully appointed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath reverse living home with oceanviews has a strong rental history of over $50,000 per summer and is being sold turnkey. (even the bikes and beach chairs!) The hardwood floors throughout & cheerful decor lend to the warm welcome you will immediately feel upon entering this well maintained beach house.The 1st floor offers a family room w/ a wet bar, wine refrigerator& access to a covered front porch, 3 guest bedrooms, a full hall bathroom & a laundry area. Upstairs, the sun filled open concept living area encompasses a living room w/ vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a dining room w/ vaulted ceilings & a tasteful kitchen w/ stainless appliances & granite countertops & breakfast bar. Sitting off of the gathering space is a powder room & a master suite w/ oceanviews.

房产特征

  • 瓷砖地板
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机
  • 干衣机
  • 洗衣机

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 4036260

联系方式

分部：
BHHS Zack Shore REALTORS
代理经纪:
Craig Stefanoni
609-492-7277

