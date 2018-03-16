E 125 23rd Street

房产描述

AS OF MARCH 1st, 2018, $27,250 FOR 5 WEEKS IN SUMMER RENTALS! Located just 4 houses from the beach, this immaculate, tastefully appointed 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath reverse living home with oceanviews has a strong rental history of over $50,000 per summer and is being sold turnkey. (even the bikes and beach chairs!) The hardwood floors throughout & cheerful decor lend to the warm welcome you will immediately feel upon entering this well maintained beach house.The 1st floor offers a family room w/ a wet bar, wine refrigerator& access to a covered front porch, 3 guest bedrooms, a full hall bathroom & a laundry area. Upstairs, the sun filled open concept living area encompasses a living room w/ vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a dining room w/ vaulted ceilings & a tasteful kitchen w/ stainless appliances & granite countertops & breakfast bar. Sitting off of the gathering space is a powder room & a master suite w/ oceanviews.