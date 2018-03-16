Homestead Estates At Wildwood, Wildwood, MO, 63005 - United States
1510 Homestead Summit Drive
约¥6,493,356
原货币价格 $1,024,900
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
7
浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
4552
平方英尺 (1.14 英亩)
房产描述
Breathtaking former Hardesty display on a gorgeous private lot perfect for a pool. Numerous custom amenities throughout. Study with custom millwork and built-ins. A generously sized dining room. Great room with wood floors, fireplace, walk behind wet bar and built-ins. Unbelievable gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, custom island, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator and granite island. A breakfast room and hearth room with stone fireplace. Main floor master suite with luxury bath. 3 upper level bedrooms each with a private bath and a bonus room. Fabulous finished walk out lower level with media room, rec room, game room, fireplace and walk behind wet bar, bedroom/exercise room and full bath. Screened porch, deck and incredible outdoor stone fireplace and so much more!
房产特征
地毯
燃气采暖燃料
其他采暖系统
窗帘
吧台
洒水系统
天窗
报警系统
平台
木制平台
壁炉
空调
微波炉
冰箱
洗碗机
上市日期: 2017年11月21日
MLS ID: 17090979
联系方式
分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alliance Real Estate