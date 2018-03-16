高端地产新闻
在售 - Wildwood, MO, United States - ¥6,493,356
Homestead Estates At Wildwood, Wildwood, MO, 63005 - United States

1510 Homestead Summit Drive

约¥6,493,356
原货币价格 $1,024,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4552
    平方英尺 (1.14 英亩)

房产描述

Breathtaking former Hardesty display on a gorgeous private lot perfect for a pool. Numerous custom amenities throughout. Study with custom millwork and built-ins. A generously sized dining room. Great room with wood floors, fireplace, walk behind wet bar and built-ins. Unbelievable gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, custom island, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator and granite island. A breakfast room and hearth room with stone fireplace. Main floor master suite with luxury bath. 3 upper level bedrooms each with a private bath and a bonus room. Fabulous finished walk out lower level with media room, rec room, game room, fireplace and walk behind wet bar, bedroom/exercise room and full bath. Screened porch, deck and incredible outdoor stone fireplace and so much more!

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 窗帘
  • 吧台
  • 洒水系统
  • 天窗
  • 报警系统
  • 平台
  • 木制平台
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 17090979

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alliance Real Estate
代理经纪:
Kristi Monschein
314-954-2138

