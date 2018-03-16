1510 Homestead Summit Drive

房产描述

Breathtaking former Hardesty display on a gorgeous private lot perfect for a pool. Numerous custom amenities throughout. Study with custom millwork and built-ins. A generously sized dining room. Great room with wood floors, fireplace, walk behind wet bar and built-ins. Unbelievable gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, custom island, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator and granite island. A breakfast room and hearth room with stone fireplace. Main floor master suite with luxury bath. 3 upper level bedrooms each with a private bath and a bonus room. Fabulous finished walk out lower level with media room, rec room, game room, fireplace and walk behind wet bar, bedroom/exercise room and full bath. Screened porch, deck and incredible outdoor stone fireplace and so much more!