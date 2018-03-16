高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kalamazoo, MI, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Texas Twp, Kalamazoo, MI, 49009 - United States

5655 W Q Avenue

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5727
    平方英尺 (8.55 英亩)

房产描述

RARE FIND: Amazing 4 bedroom (all suites) 4.5 bath custom designed home built by DeVries and Onderlinde, is set on 8.55 acres, of what was previously a Christmas tree farm. This property sits back off of the road, surrounded by woods, AND is located just 7/10th's of a mile from US-131 and close to the city w/ Portage schools, and Texas Twp. Taxes. Quality and custom features throughout, that are unparalleled to many others! The main floor, w/ a welcoming foyer, has a Large open living area from front to back of home w/ hand scraped walnut floors, approx. 18' vaulted ceilings w/ arched wood beams set into stacked stone ceiling to floor corners. Beautiful array of windows, stone FP, private "hidden" den behind expansive bar area with custom granite and all the built-in refrigeration systems

房产特征

  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 吧台
  • 报警系统
  • 门廊
  • 平台
  • 花园
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 微波炉
  • 垃圾处理
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 17056820

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
代理经纪:
Joyce A Vos
269-760-7559

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
代理经纪:
Joyce A Vos
269-760-7559

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_