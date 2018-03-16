5655 W Q Avenue

房产描述

RARE FIND: Amazing 4 bedroom (all suites) 4.5 bath custom designed home built by DeVries and Onderlinde, is set on 8.55 acres, of what was previously a Christmas tree farm. This property sits back off of the road, surrounded by woods, AND is located just 7/10th's of a mile from US-131 and close to the city w/ Portage schools, and Texas Twp. Taxes. Quality and custom features throughout, that are unparalleled to many others! The main floor, w/ a welcoming foyer, has a Large open living area from front to back of home w/ hand scraped walnut floors, approx. 18' vaulted ceilings w/ arched wood beams set into stacked stone ceiling to floor corners. Beautiful array of windows, stone FP, private "hidden" den behind expansive bar area with custom granite and all the built-in refrigeration systems