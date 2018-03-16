高端地产新闻
在售 - Dallastown, PA, United States - ¥8,166,588
Lioners Creek, Dallastown, PA, 17313 - United States

585 Lioners Creek Road

约¥8,166,588
原货币价格 $1,289,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7454
    平方英尺 (19.55 英亩)

房产描述

This Home has Charm! 200 year old stone & log home without needing all the updating! Stone & cedar exterior, exposed beams, wrap-around porch with panoramic views, southern exposure, 6 fireplaces, wood floors, custom kitchen with granite island, counters & back splash, in-groujnd pool, private pond, fenced pastures & so much more! Would make a great Bed & Breakfast. Perfect home for the equine lover/trainer/boarder. Property in Clean & Green program. Prime location, only minutes to I83.

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 地毯
  • 电采暖燃料
  • 电采暖系统
  • 景观
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年4月24日

MLS ID: 1000093460

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty
代理经纪:
Jeffrey Cleaver

