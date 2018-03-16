Lioners Creek, Dallastown, PA, 17313 - United States
585 Lioners Creek Road
约¥8,166,588
原货币价格 $1,289,000
独立家庭住宅
详情
5
卧室
5
浴室 (5 全卫)
7454
平方英尺 (19.55 英亩)
房产描述
This Home has Charm! 200 year old stone & log home without needing all the updating! Stone & cedar exterior, exposed beams, wrap-around porch with panoramic views, southern exposure, 6 fireplaces, wood floors, custom kitchen with granite island, counters & back splash, in-groujnd pool, private pond, fenced pastures & so much more! Would make a great Bed & Breakfast. Perfect home for the equine lover/trainer/boarder. Property in Clean & Green program. Prime location, only minutes to I83.