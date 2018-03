房产描述

Modern Farmhouse Design with exquisite finishes. Truly an Architectural Masterpiece. Professionally designed and decorated. Located on the golf course next to expansive greenbelts. Finishes that are top of the line and follow the latest design. Anderson windows, 95% efficient Lennox furnace, Quartz counter tops, outside bar and grill, master closet system, floating staircase, custom finish cabinetry, dovetail boxes, soft close doors and drawers. This one has it ALL!!