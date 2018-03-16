高端地产新闻
在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥80,842,256
La Jolla Palisades, La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

5833 Rutgers Rd

约¥80,842,256
原货币价格 $12,760,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 8586
    平方英尺 (0.93 英亩)

房产描述

Finished in 2012, this villa is where the warm Mediterranean lifestyle meets the cool contemporary living of Southern California.Escape to this panoramic ocean view estate, complete w/a 700 sqft guest house,6 car garage, North star pool with swim up bar, water slide, water features, home theater, tennis court, double gated driveways, endless view decks and almost completely off the grid with 8700 kw of solar all sitting on almost an acre atop the hills of La Jolla.

房产特征

  • 瓦屋顶
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 其他采暖系统
  • 洗衣机烘干机接口
  • 景观
  • 洒水系统
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 门卫
  • 木制平台
  • 烧烤区
  • 壁炉
  • 空调

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 170059630

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeService
代理经纪:
Ross B Clark
858-442-2643

