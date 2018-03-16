The White Angel, Ibiza Town, Ibiza, Spain

房产描述

The White Angel residential development in Ibiza, comprising 67 designer apartments with communal gardens and a pool, located just a short walk from the Marina and some of Ibiza's most famous nighspots, and offering luxury quality.



Carefully designed and specified, with a name inspired by the spirit of style and the purity of white (Ibiza is also know as La Isla Blanca or White Island), The White Angel Ibiza aims to offer what desing- conscious people want, where they want it, ata a price that makes sense, in notable contrast to the way projects were built in the past.



This first floor apartment is really luxurious and has been equipped with designer furniture, which is included in the selling price.



Location



The White Angel Ibiza building.



