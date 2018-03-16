205 West 76th Street, 1401, New York, New York County, New York State

房产描述

Located in the luxurious Robert A. M. Stern designed Harrison condominium is an exceptional high floor, light-filled 2 bedroom, 2,5 bathroom home with two stunning terraces.



This unique and sophisticated apartment with 638 sf of outdoor space features a gracious entrance foyer leading to a beautifully proportioned living/dining room with direct access to a lushly planted south facing 391 sf terrace. A 247 sf north facing planted terrace spans both bedrooms with access from the master suite. This handsomely appointed apartment features high ceilings, classic moldings, parquet floors, 2,5 marble baths, plentiful closets, a chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances and the attention to detail for which Mr. Stern is noted.



The Harrison enjoys a superb Upper West Side location and features concierge services and 24-hour doormen. Amenities include complimentary membership for two at a state-of-the-art fitness centre by Equinox, on-site parking, a children's playroom, billiards, an entertainment lounge with outdoor spaces designed by acclaimed Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects. The Harrison is ideally situated near museums, Central Park, Lincoln Center, fine dining, gourmet markets and specialty shops with access to all transportation.



Please note that for technical reasons, the property's location on the map is not exact. Please contact us for more information on the address and location.



