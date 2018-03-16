高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Spain - ¥44,379,167
免费询盘

11310 - Spain

Sotogrande Alto, Sotogrande, Andalucía

约¥44,379,167
原货币价格 €5,700,000
其他

详情

  • 7
    卧室

房产描述

Wonderful mansion frontline to the Almenara Golf Course in Sotogrande Alto. The property is built on one plot with the neighbouring vacant plot to extend the garden, build another property or add a tennis court.

This spectacular frontline golf property which has recently been upgraded enjoys a southerly aspect in an exclusive area of Sotogrande Alto. All rooms are spacious and consist of double height living room, dining room for 10, study, TV room with Moroccan painted ceiling, family kitchen with informal dining area and conservatory which opens out to the garden. There are 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs including the very large master suite and a staff apartment with bedroom, bathroom and salon/kitchenette which communicates with downstairs via its own staircase. The garden has an 18m x 8m infinity edge pool with a well equipped gazebo and separate al fresco eating area. On the lower floor is an excellent games area with fully equipped kitchen, gymnasium, sauna, steam room, cellar and home cinema. Further features include central heating throughout, separate air-conditioning in the bedrooms, a fully integrated lighting, and music and security system. Double glazing and iroko hardwood external doors and windows.

Directions

Malaga airport 105 km
Gibraltar airport 24 km

上市日期: 2014年5月29日

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

联系方式

经纪公司：
Savills
分部：
Residential International
代理经纪:
Residential International
+44 (0) 20 7016 3740

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_