Rising Star Vineyards and Winery, located in north central Texas, is a 95-acre property with a single vineyard winery estate, comprised of an operating vineyard, a winery, and a remodeled completely furnished residence. The Rising Star Vineyards, according to history, were first planted in the mid 1980?s, however 6,000 new plants were planted last year and 6,000 more plants were planted this year that will bring it back to and beyond the vineyards former glory. The current owners have expanded the vineyard to make it all it is today, Texas born and Texas proud.The vineyard is trained to a single wire trellis ranging from 5 ½ to 6 feet from the ground. Drip irrigation is provided through a system of lines and block mains. The grape varieties are Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and two varieties of Muscat/Chenin (Blanc & Alexandria). Twenty-nine acres are under trellis with drip irrigation. This spring all 29 acres will be planted and full with approximately seven of those acres that are currently producing. The plants that were planted last year should produce viable grapes in 2019 and the plants that were planted this year should produce viable grapes in 2020. The vineyard has produced 84 tons of grapes in a year, which equates to over 60,000 bottles of wine (5,000 cases). With all the spots filled in the vineyard should produce over 100 tons. All equipment to maintain the vineyard including a Kubota tractor, blast sprayer, mowers, and more are included in the sale price. The winery, which is not open at this time, is in a 1,440 sq ft building that also includes the tasting room and small gift shop. The building is insulated and has central heat and air. The bar area has a dishwasher and sink with sanitary drain. The building also houses an insulated barrel room. The attached crush pad doubles as a patio. All of the equipment to ferment, store, and bottle the wine is also in this building. There are two other out buildings. One is a 1,440 sq ft building that is used for an equipment barn and shop. This building has a bathroom with shower and a refrigerator. Also included are a welder, grinder, drill press, air compressor, storage cabinets, and tools. The other building is 1,800 sq ft and is used for implement and material storage. The newly remodeled and furnished 1,600 sq ft residence is located within 100 yards of the winery. Huge beautiful oak trees surround the three bedroom and two bath brick home. The home has laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen, living, and dining area are an open concept that has a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace in one corner. The bedrooms are spacious and have good size closets. Both bathrooms are full size. The home has central heat and air. The home?s water can come from a well or a rural water system. There is also a laundry room and additional storage. The roof, water heater, and appliances have been replaced recently. The outside trim has also been painted recently.Since the property is just over 95 acres, there is plenty of room to expand the vineyard or have it for other uses. About half of the acreage is cross-fenced. This part has great potential to be used for hay production or other crops. It could also be used to raise cattle or horses. The vineyard can also be used during the dormant months for grazing. The side that is fenced off from the vineyard has a huge surface water tank/pond that is about the size of a football field. While this tank/pond has never been dry, it is plumbed so that water can be added to it from a well, or water can be pumped from it to irrigate with. There are six water wells on the property and one additional surface water tank/pond. To add to the irrigation capacity, two 2500 gallon above ground water storage tanks with flow controls for wells and irrigation pump are in place and recently updated.For recreation, the property is just 45 minutes from Lake Brownwood, a 6,490 surface area lake. Lake Brownwood will accommodate all of your fishing and water sport activities. Also if you like to hunt or if you just like to watch, wildlife is plentiful in the area. Deer, turkey, and dove are all on or near the property. The vineyard and winery is conveniently located just one hour from Abilene, two hours from Fort Worth, and three hours from Austin. There is so much potential to make even more money from the property to go along with the grape and wine business. 42165-53280