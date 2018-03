Mougins in a residential area, 6484 sq.ft Neo-Contemporary property on a plot of 64 583 sq.ft, two swimming-pool and a 807 sq.ft pool house. The villa features an entrance, a double living room with terrace, a dining room with wine cellar, an equipped kitchen, a laundry room. 8 en suite bedrooms including a master bedroom with terrace and fireplace. A fitness room with jacuzzi and steam room, a summer kitchen, a lift and a 861 sq.ft guest house / caretaker's house.