29100 Old Mill Creek Ln

房产描述

Located in prestigious Medea Valley Estates. This breathtaking one-of-a-kind estate is nestled in the heart of a highly sought after cul-de-sac location, surrounded by mature trees and one acre of pristine grounds. The property affords a tremendously spacious floor-plan; Gourmet Chef?s kitchen, formal living & dining, extraordinary master bedroom with fireplace and spa like master bath. All additional en-suite bedrooms offer exceptional space & large closets. Artisan highlights and accents throughout the home will draw any buyer in. An entertainers dream yard complete with dramatic pool, spa and multiple seating enclaves to completes this unmatched estate.