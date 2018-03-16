高端地产新闻
在售 - Agoura Hills, CA, United States - ¥18,341,562
Los Angeles County, Agoura Hills, CA, 91301 - United States

29100 Old Mill Creek Ln

约¥18,341,562
原货币价格 $2,895,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室
  • 6500
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in prestigious Medea Valley Estates. This breathtaking one-of-a-kind estate is nestled in the heart of a highly sought after cul-de-sac location, surrounded by mature trees and one acre of pristine grounds. The property affords a tremendously spacious floor-plan; Gourmet Chef?s kitchen, formal living & dining, extraordinary master bedroom with fireplace and spa like master bath. All additional en-suite bedrooms offer exceptional space & large closets. Artisan highlights and accents throughout the home will draw any buyer in. An entertainers dream yard complete with dramatic pool, spa and multiple seating enclaves to completes this unmatched estate.

房产特征

  • 游泳池
  • 壁炉

上市日期: 2018年3月1日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Tomer Fridman
3109263777

周边设施

周边设施
