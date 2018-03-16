高端地产新闻
在售 - Gulf Shores, United States - ¥11,720,860
Gulf Shores, 36542 - United States

4350 W State Highway 180

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 12
    浴室 (11 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 7235
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Beautiful Gulf front duplex with a total of 9 bedrooms, 11 full baths and 2 half baths. Fully furnished with new flooring. East side is a 4 bedroom 5 bath and west is a 5 bedroom 6 bath. Very well maintained with great established rental history. Seller is selling both sides for a total of Sq footage 7235. Condo has common area pool and gazebos for cooking out and entertaining with friends and family. Close to Marina and Historical Fort Morgan. Just steps from beautiful white beaches.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 262742

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Gulf Shores - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Coastal Resort
代理经纪:
Danielle Mize
1-888-720-4928

