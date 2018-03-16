高端地产新闻
在售 - Kitty Hawk, NC, United States - ¥8,869,833
Kitty Hawk, NC, 27949 - United States

7036 Currituck Road Lot #39

约¥8,869,833
原货币价格 $1,399,999
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4485
    平方英尺 (3.0 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular Custom Soundfront Home with Pool, Dock and 7000# Boat lift. So much attention to detail, custom cypress accented ceilings throughout the house. Elegantly comfortable open floor plan with 5 Bedrooms and 4 and a half baths. In addition to wonderful sound views from the living areas, enjoy breathtaking views from the Master bedroom on the first floor, 2 of the bedrooms on the second floor and office on second floor. Living Room has floor to ceiling windows overlooking the sound. Built in bookshelves and entertainment center with custom lighting. Gas fireplace and custom heart pine floors. Just off of the dining area is the welcoming foyer with its striking staircase, double mahogany doors, matching custom copper screen doors, tile entry, elevated custom cypress accented display area with electricity . Custom Kitchen with 4 burner gas Dacor cooktop, stainless appliances, single/double GE wall oven, GE warming drawer, double drawer KitchenAid dishwasher, granite countertops, pantry closet, custom cabinets to ceiling, upper cabinets glass with custom lighting. Breakfast Nook: Bay window with cushioned window seat and storage. First floor Master Bedroom En-Suite: Bedroom - heart of pine floors, access to private deck with IPE privacy screening. In the Master Bath: double sink vanity, double head shower, jetted tub, privacy toilet, tile floors , vintage glass towel racks. Large Walk-in Closet with custom shelving, custom leaded glass door, heart of pine floors. Walk throu
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 98530

联系方式

经纪公司：
Resort Realty - Duck Office
分部：
Resort Realty
代理经纪:
Mercedes Tabano
(800)545-3908

