3 Ellery Ln

This spectacular new construction residence with a gunite pool on a flat acre of park-like property is located on a premier Greens Farms cul-de-sac. Construction is underway on this Signature Home by SIR - one of Westport's most experienced builders known for superb homes, and time remains for you to further personalize this home to make your dream a reality. Life's meaningful moments deserve a spectacular backdrop & this custom-quality Colonial is the place you will create cherished memories. The A+ location puts you in the heart of everything that makes Westport so remarkable. A bike ride to Compo Beach & Longshore Club Park, very proximate to both the Saugatuck & Greens Farms Railroad, near schools for all grade levels & the vibrant Downtown, this property is at once a private oasis combined w/ the ultimate in convenience. The home makes a spectacular first impression w/ a glass double door entry, introducing the comfortable & refined floorplan w/ 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths. The interior is enhanced with gorgeous Circa Lighting fixtures, White Oak plank flooring, hand-selected natural stone and porcelain tile and other elements that tie together the cohesive design. The chef's kitchen combines Sub Zero, Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, Carrera counters & 2' thick island. The home is extensively wired for sound and smart house installations, and a variety of energy-efficient building practices such as 6-zone HVAC and complete insulation are present. Generator.

Additional Property Details