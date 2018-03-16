高端地产新闻
在售 - Westport, CT, United States - ¥19,000,464
Westport, CT, 06880 - United States

3 Ellery Ln

约¥19,000,464
原货币价格 $2,999,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)

This spectacular new construction residence with a gunite pool on a flat acre of park-like property is located on a premier Greens Farms cul-de-sac. Construction is underway on this Signature Home by SIR - one of Westport's most experienced builders known for superb homes, and time remains for you to further personalize this home to make your dream a reality. Life's meaningful moments deserve a spectacular backdrop & this custom-quality Colonial is the place you will create cherished memories. The A+ location puts you in the heart of everything that makes Westport so remarkable. A bike ride to Compo Beach & Longshore Club Park, very proximate to both the Saugatuck & Greens Farms Railroad, near schools for all grade levels & the vibrant Downtown, this property is at once a private oasis combined w/ the ultimate in convenience. The home makes a spectacular first impression w/ a glass double door entry, introducing the comfortable & refined floorplan w/ 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half baths. The interior is enhanced with gorgeous Circa Lighting fixtures, White Oak plank flooring, hand-selected natural stone and porcelain tile and other elements that tie together the cohesive design. The chef's kitchen combines Sub Zero, Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, Carrera counters & 2' thick island. The home is extensively wired for sound and smart house installations, and a variety of energy-efficient building practices such as 6-zone HVAC and complete insulation are present. Generator.
MLS ID: MLS #170030207

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Riverside Realty Group
代理经纪:
The Riverside Realty Group
203-226-8300

