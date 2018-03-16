730 N River Rd

Own your personal piece of paradise in the pristine, gated, equestrian-community of Myakka River Trails. This exquisite home sits peacefully amidst 5 acres of Old-Florida style flora and fauna, with 250 feet of waterfront along the meandering Myakka River. The custom 4,141 sq ft home was built with attention to every detail, from the amazing 44 ft long by 12 ft wide front porch with tongue and groove ceiling, to the incredible 80 ft shelled walk-way to your dock and boat lift along the river. The gracious main floor of the home boasts a lovely front foyer with dining room and parlor, a large great room with stone gas fireplace, a chef's kitchen fabulous for entertaining, an extra half bath, walk-in pantry and the well-suited master suite and extra ensuite bedroom, each with outdoor patios. The spacious loft offers an additional 800+ sq ft of living space with 2 full baths and 3 dormer windows. The 3.5 car garage is detached with a covered breezeway and 600 sq ft 2nd floor ready to be built-out for whatever suits your needs. The property features impact resistant windows & doors, tankless water heater, whole-home generator and is built at an amazing 11 ft so flood insurance is minimal. The exclusive Myakka River Trails community amenities include a community pool, clubhouse, lighted tennis courts, playground, boat ramp and private trails for the equestrian and nature lover. Come experience it for yourself. Schedule your private showing today.

Additional Property Details