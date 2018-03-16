3335 State Route 290

Chevron fueling station and convenience store investment opportunity located on busy Highway 95 just North of Winnemucca, Nevada and Interstate 80! Travelers and Truckers making their way into the Northwest US via Northern Nevada via Hwy 95 make this clean and well-maintained store a favorite stop along the way. Located on 230 acres, this property provides plenty of room for expansion and diversification into other income opportunities. The historic ranching community of Paradise Valley is located down the road drawing hunters, recreationists, history enthusiasts, and many others to the area. This property would make an excellent small business opportunity for anyone looking to relocated to the low-tax, open-range lifestyle of Northern Nevada. Contact Century 21 Sonoma Realty today for a showing or to request additional information!