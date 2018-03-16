高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Myrtle Beach, United States - ¥8,711,450
免费询盘

Myrtle Beach, 29579 - United States

173 Avenue Of The Palms

约¥8,711,450
原货币价格 $1,375,000

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 5501
    平方英尺

房产描述

Absolutely gorgeous mansion located on the Intracoastal Waterway in The Bluffs! Spanning over 5,000 square feet, this MagnificentMediterranean Style 4 Bedroom, 4 Full Bathroom, 3 Half Bathroom Residence, graced by Tray Ceilings and Large Windows is a havenentertaining guests and for gazing at the waterway. The Living Room with Sliding Glass Doors, leads to the outdoor fireplace, built in bbqand infinity edge pool, is the Focal Point of the Main Area, accompanied by a Dining Room, Tremendous Chef's Kitchen complete withGranite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of storage space. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted.The Divine Master Suite presents huge walk-in closet, gorgeous views, massive bathroom with double vanities, free standing tub, andover-sized walk-in shower. The Bluffs on the Waterway has first class amenities including private boat launch, boat storage, clubhouse,pool , gazebos, playground, tennis courts, stocked ponds for fishing. Carolina Forest area has award winning schools and just a shortdrive to MB Airport, Hospital, shopping, dining, entertainment, the beach

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: 1724554

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Boling & Associates, Inc.
代理经纪:
Penny Boling
8434492121

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Boling & Associates, Inc.
代理经纪:
Penny Boling
8434492121

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_