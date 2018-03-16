173 Avenue Of The Palms

Absolutely gorgeous mansion located on the Intracoastal Waterway in The Bluffs! Spanning over 5,000 square feet, this MagnificentMediterranean Style 4 Bedroom, 4 Full Bathroom, 3 Half Bathroom Residence, graced by Tray Ceilings and Large Windows is a havenentertaining guests and for gazing at the waterway. The Living Room with Sliding Glass Doors, leads to the outdoor fireplace, built in bbqand infinity edge pool, is the Focal Point of the Main Area, accompanied by a Dining Room, Tremendous Chef's Kitchen complete withGranite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and plenty of storage space. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted.The Divine Master Suite presents huge walk-in closet, gorgeous views, massive bathroom with double vanities, free standing tub, andover-sized walk-in shower. The Bluffs on the Waterway has first class amenities including private boat launch, boat storage, clubhouse,pool , gazebos, playground, tennis courts, stocked ponds for fishing. Carolina Forest area has award winning schools and just a shortdrive to MB Airport, Hospital, shopping, dining, entertainment, the beach