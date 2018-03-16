高端地产新闻
在售 - Jupiter, United States - ¥11,556,134
Jupiter, 33469 - United States

9245 Se Cove Point Street

约¥11,556,134
原货币价格 $1,824,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2698
    平方英尺 (1.03 英亩)

Huge water frontage 150' on the River and 300' on the canal in Martin County! Double lot on 1+ Acres. Opportunity to build dream home + guest house and/or 3-6 car garage.OR NEW Owners may have the potential to release the Unity of Title & separate lot back into two waterfront lots. Steps included in Documents. A combination of accordion shutters & Impact Glass around the whole house. Spacious Den Could be a 4th Bedroom. City water and sewer. Lots of updates in 1995. All sizes are estimated. Don't miss out!

MLS ID: RX-10384291

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX OCEAN PROPERTIES
代理经纪:
The Balas Team
5613711683

